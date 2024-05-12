Elephant electrocuted in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, May 12 (PTI) An elephant was electrocuted in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday, officials said.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Chutiyaro village in the Hazaribag Muffasil police station area, they said.

A herd of 30 elephants was in the area for the last 15-20 days, and one of them came in contact with a low-hanging live wire while heading towards a tomato field, said forest ranger Vijay Kumar.

The line was provided by the Agriculture Department for irrigation purposes, he said.

An investigation was underway, he added.

The elephant was male, and aged between eight and ten. After post-mortem examination, it was buried. PTI CORR BS SOM