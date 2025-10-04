Elephant electrocuted in Karnataka

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Oct 4 (PTI) A tusker elephant, aged around 40 years, has died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live electric wire in a farm at Chennapatna in Bengaluru South district, forest officials said on Saturday.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forests Ramkrishnappa Sagar, the elephant was attempting to feed on the fronds of a coconut palm when it touched an overhead electricity line on Friday.

"The tusker was electrocuted on the spot," he said. Forest officials rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

This comes a day after a tiger was found dead in Male Madeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. PTI GMS ADB