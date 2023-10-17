Elephant electrocuted to death in Assam

Baksa, Oct 17 (PTI) A wild elephant came in contact with an electric fence and died on the spot at a village along the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam's Baksa district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The fencing was set up by a villager to protect his paddy fields from being destroyed by the pachyderms in Madhupur village of the district.

The elephant had come from the nearby Bhutan hills and came in contact with the electric fence on Monday night, the official said.

The villager has been detained as part of investigation, he said.

The forest department has arranged for the elephant’s post-mortem.

The area along the Indo-Bhutan border has witnessed several incidents of human-elephant conflict over the years, following which many villagers installed electric fencing around their homes, said officials. PTI DG RBT