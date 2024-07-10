Elephant escapes canal current in Kerala's Idukki district with help of forest officials

Idukki (Kerala), Jul 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old female wild elephant was caught in the undercurrent of canal waters but escaped due to the intervention of forest officials.

The incident was reported on Wednesday morning from a canal in the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Idukki district which carries water from the Mullaperiyar Dam to Tamil Nadu, when the elephant attempted to cross it.

Visuals aired by news channels showed the wild elephant stuck in the grill of the shutter near the canal.

The elephant was unable to climb to the shore due to the strong current, a forest official said.

People who had gone there for a morning walk saw the elephant stuck in the canal and informed forest officials.

The grills are installed about 100 metres above the shutter.

At the request of the Forest Department, the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department lowered the shutter, which stopped the water flow.

When the current stopped, the elephant swam through the canal and managed to reach the shore, the official added. PTI TGB TGB ANE