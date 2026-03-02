Elephant falls into 20-ft well in J’khand’s Khunti, rescued after 3 hours

Khunti, Mar 2 (PTI) A sub-adult elephant, which fell into a 20-foot well, was rescued after a three-hour operation in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Monday, a forest department official said.

The incident took place at Serengdih village under Sadar police station limits around noon.

"After a rescue operation that lasted about three hours, it was safely rescued from the well," Divisional Forest Officer (Khunti), Dilip Kumar Yadav, said.

He said information about a wild elephant roaming in the urban area of Khunti was received around 9 am.

“Since then, the forest team has been continuously trying to drive it out of the area. In the process, the elephant fell into a well located at Serengdih in Anigadha," he said.

Yadav said injury marks were also spotted in one of the eyes of the elephant.

Efforts are underway to keep it in the nearby forest for the time being, the official added.