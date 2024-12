Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 5 (PTI) A sub-adult male elephant fell into an old unused septic tank in Palappilly village near Chalakudy here on Thursday morning, forest officials said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred around 8.30 am and efforts are on to rescue the pachyderm, a senior forest official said.

The trapped elephant was part of a herd which was pushed back into the forest. Rescue efforts have commenced, the official said. PTI HMP HMP KH