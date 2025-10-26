Elephant Family Foundation India sparks love for wildlife with its debut children's book

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A new illustrated book, "Sofie's Great Wildlife Adventure", inspires children to swap screens for the wild, taking them on a fun-filled journey through India's rich wilderness while learning the importance of conservation and coexistence.

Through imaginative storytelling and vibrant illustrations, the debut children's book from the Elephant Family Foundation India (EFFI) inspires young readers to appreciate, respect, and protect the natural world.

It is written by renowned art curator and EFFI chairperson Farah Siddiqui Khan, and brought to life by illustrator Sucharita Sengupta Suri.

"This book is for every child who has ever been curious about the world beyond their window. If we can nurture that sense of wonder early, we can raise a generation that cares deeply for the wild," Khan said in a statement.

The heartwarming story follows Sofie, a curious young girl preparing for her first trip to a wildlife sanctuary. Guided by her mother's wisdom, she learns about animal habitats, the importance of not littering, the etiquette of visiting the wild, and how every creature plays a vital role in the ecosystem.

Packed with gentle humour and lush illustrations, the book aims to foster empathy for animals and a deeper appreciation of India's biodiversity.

The foreword, penned by acclaimed wildlife conservationist Ratna Singh, describes the book as an invitation to journey alongside a curious little girl who's eager to "swap screens for streams and city sounds for birdsong".

Through her eyes, Singh writes, readers will discover that true adventure isn't loud -- "it's quiet, curious, and full of wonder".

Though not-for-sale, the book will be distributed across schools and children's communities, where EFFI will host workshops and interactive talks to teach young readers about the importance of human-animal coexistence.