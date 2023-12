Rishikesh, Dec 21 (PTI) An elephant was found dead in Barkot range of Dehradun forest division on Thursday, an official said.

Advertisment

The body of an 11-year-old male elephant was discovered in Majri area of Barkot range during routine patrolling, said Forest Ranger Dhirendra Rawat.

There were injury marks on the elephant's trunk, he added.

The forest ranger further said that a post-mortem has been conducted but the report is awaited. PTI CORR ALM AS AS