Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 13 (PTI) A full-grown tusker was on Wednesday found dead in Mataguttu village in West Singhbhum district, a forest department official said.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chaibasa) Satyam Kumar said the male elephant was aged around 50 years, and it died a natural death.

The pachyderm was buried in a nearby field after an autopsy was conducted, he said.

However, the exact cause of death would be known in the post-mortem report, the official added. PTI CORR BS RBT