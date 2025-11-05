Elephant found dead in Jharkhand''s Palamu Tiger Reserve

Latehar (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (PTI) An elephant was found dead in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The carcass of the pachyderm was recovered in the Buchidari area in the Betla forest range of PTR, he said.

"The post-mortem examination of the carcass of the male elephant is being carried out to ascertain the actual cause of death," PTR deputy director Prajesh Jena told PTI.

The PTR authorities suspect intragroup conflicts could be the reason behind the death of the sub-adult elephant.

"We did not find any external injury," Jena said.

He said the age of the elephant is estimated to be around 21 years. PTI CORR SAN BDC