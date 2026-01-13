Elephant found dead in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Jan 13 (PTI) An elephant was found dead in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The carcass of the pachyderm was recovered from a potato field near Chodaru valley along the Ramgarh-Bokaro highway in the Gola police station area, they said.

"No injury marks have been found on any part of the adult elephant. Prima facie, it appears that the tusker might have died due to a serious ailment," Forest Range Officer RK Singh said.

The post-mortem examination would reveal the actual cause of death, he said.

At least six persons were trampled to death by wild elephants in Ramgarh district between December 16 and 19. PTI COR RPS RPS SOM