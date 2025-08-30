Elephant found dead in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve area

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Aug 30 (PTI) An elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Masinagudi village in Singara reserve forest area, forming part of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, in Nilgiris district, an official said on Saturday.

A team of forest department personnel on perambulation noticed the carcass of the animal in Masinagudi and informed their higher officials.

The dead elephant was a female aged about 50 years, the official said. The Forest Department has registered a case. PTI COR JSP ROH