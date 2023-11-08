Elephant found dead in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal (Odisha), Nov 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old elephant was killed after being “electrocuted” in Hindol area of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, a forest department official said on Wednesday.

The death of the tusker is suspected to have occurred when he came in contact with a live wire, he said.

The injured animal was spotted by forest personnel at a jungle near Sapua Dam around 11 pm on Tuesday. But, his body was recovered at Khajuriakata section near Nuabada village this morning, the official said.

"We have detained two persons after finding prima facie evidence against them. They had spread electric wires to poach wild animals. After verification, we will arrest them,” he said.

Patrolling has been intensified to remove such live wires, the official added. PTI CORR BBM RBT