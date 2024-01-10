Elephant found dead in TN

Erode, Jan 10 (PTI) A 15-year-old male elephant was found dead in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve here, Forest officials said.

According to the officials, villagers of Pasuvapalayam in Bhavanisagar forest range under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the local Forest ranger about the death of a male elephant in their area. Personnel from the Forest department rushed to the spot with a veterinary doctor, where they found the dead pachyderm.

The veterinary doctor examined the elephant and conducted an autopsy. The reason for the death would be known only after the post-mortem, officials said. The carcass was buried in the same area. PTI CORR SDP SS