Elephant found dead in West Bengal's Jhargram

Jhargram (WB), Jan 7 (PTI) The carcass of an adult elephant was found in a mustard field in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday, officials said.

The male elephant was found dead in Nayagram area in the morning hours, they said.

The carcass was sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

An inquiry has been ordered to find the reasons behind the death, a senior forest official in Kolkata said.

In August 2024, a pregnant elephant was killed in the district after a flaming iron spear was hurled at it, triggering outrage. PTI SUS SOM