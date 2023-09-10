Elephant found dead on farm in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh; electrocution suspected

Raigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) An elephant died allegedly of electrocution on a farm in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday, an official said.

The carcass of a male elephant, aged around 40-45 years, was found with the tusks intact near Medarmar village around 4 am, said Abhishek Jogawat, division forest officer of Dharamjaigarh division.

“Prima facie, it appears that the elephant died of electrocution due to the presence of electric fences at the scene. It entered the farm belonging to one Dev Singh Rathia," the official said.

However, the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report arrives, he said, adding that further probe into the matter is underway.

More than 50 elephants have died in Chhattisgarh in the last four years, and most of these deaths were reported from Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea districts. PTI COR ARU