Elephant found dead with tusks missing in TN's Nilgiris district

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Aug 6 (PTI) A male elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances with the tusks removed in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve area in Nilgiris district, an official of the forest department said on Wednesday.

Examination of the carcass by forest department officials revealed that the animal could have died about four months ago. It is suspected that the elephant could have been poached for the tusks.

The incident came to light on August 5 evening. A case has been registered, and further investigation was on. PTI COR JSP KH