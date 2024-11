Hosur, Nov 16 (PTI) An elephant herd entered villages near here from the Sanamavu reserve forest area and raided standing crops on Saturday, an official said.

Advertisment

The herd entered the villages early in the morning and damaged crops and it returned to the forest peripheries later.

"It is usual during this season in this area. All steps are in place to drive the elephants back into the forest as and when it happens," the official added. PTI VGN ADB