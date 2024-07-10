Elephant hit by speeding train in Assam, dies

Morigaon, Jul 10 (PTI) An adult male elephant died after a speeding train hit the animal near Jagiroad Railway Station in Assam's Morigaon district on Wednesday, officials said.

The pachyderm, who along with another elephant got separated from the herd, was hit by the Silchar-bound Kanchanjunga Express at Tegheria, they said.

The other elephant managed to cross the tracks.

Railway personnel and locals removed the carcass from the tracks and train services resumed, the officials said.

There was no disruption or delay in train services, they said, adding, veterinarians have reached the spot to conduct post-mortem examination.

Assam has the second-highest elephant population in the country after Karnataka. PTI DG RBT