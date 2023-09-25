Elephant injured in infighting dies

Tezpur, Sep 25 (PTI) A wild elephant injured in an infighting with a rival pachyderm died on Monday in Assam's Sonitpur district, a forest official said.

The male adult elephant was found injured in his front right leg on September 19 near Phulbari Tea Estate in the Rangapara area of the district bordering Arunachal Pradesh. A veterinary doctor of the forest department was providing treatment while the villagers brought food for the last six days but the elephant did not respond and succumbed to its injuries on Monday.

This is the second wild elephant that has died during this month in Sonitpur district.

Earlier on September 20, another elephant had died after falling in a gorge at Ringkhangpur of Chariduar circle near the Assam-Arunachal border. PTI COR DG DG RG