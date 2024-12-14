Elephant kills man in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district

Kotdwar (U'khand), Dec 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old man has been killed by an elephant in the Dugadda range of Lansdowne Forest Division in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, officials said on Saturday.

Roshan Singh was killed by the pachyderm on Friday evening and his body was retrieved from a stream 600 metres below National Highway-534 at around 11 am on Saturday, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Dugadda range Maninder Kaur told PTI.

A short trek from the stream leads to the victim's village, she added.

The procedure of paying compensation to the victim's family has been initiated, Kaur said, adding that an amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the family by Monday.

When teams of the police, forest department and State Disaster Response force (SDRF) reached the spot, a large herd of elephants was found roaming in the area. The herd also had calves, Kaur said.

After post-mortem at the Base Hospital in Kotdwar, the body was handed over to the victim's family members, the SDO added.

Singh had left for the Dugadda market from his village, Baini Jamargarhi, on foot late on Friday evening.

The way to his village passes through an elephant corridor.

Villagers said the victim was addicted to liquor.

When he did not return to the village, a search operation was launched by the villagers at night, but he could not be traced.

The villagers informed the forest department, police and the SDRF and resumed their search for Singh on Saturday morning.

After a lot of efforts, the body was spotted and retrieved from a stream, about 600 metres below NH-534 at around 11 am, the in-charge of the SDRF team, Mahavir Singh, said. PTI COR ALM RC