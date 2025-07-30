Elephant relocated to Gujarat facility from Kolhapur; villagers, devotees give emotional farewell

Pune, Jul 29 (PTI) A 36-year-old female elephant, Mahadevi, was given an emotional farewell at a mutt in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra as she moved to a new home, a Jamnagar-based animal welfare facility.

The pachyderm was transferred to representatives of the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust run by Vantara, an animal welfare centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from a Kolhapur mutt on Monday, and Mahadevi will reach the new home in two days.

The relocation took place after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the mutt, challenging the Bombay High Court order upholding the decision of a High Powered Committee (HPC) to relocate the animal to the Gujarat facility.

The elephant was given an emotional farewell by devotees of Swasthishri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sanstha, a religious body, as well as residents of Nandani village under Karvir tehsil of Kolhapur on late Monday evening.

On July 16, the HC had upheld the decision of HPC to relocate the elephant to the Gujarat-based facility citing that an elephant's right to quality life must take precedence over humans' right to use it for religious purposes.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale had noted in their order that the mental and physical health of the elephant -- Mahadevi alias Madhuri -- suffered when she was with a Kolhapur-based trust.

The court dismissed a petition filed by the mutt against December 2024 and June 2025 orders passed by the HPC to transfer the elephant to the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust.

According to officials, the elephant will reach the Gujarat facility on July 30 in an animal ambulance.

A large number of villagers came to bid farewell to the elephant with whom they had developed a bond over the last several years.

The original transfer was ordered following a complaint lodged by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India about the animal's condition.

The Kolhapur-trust contended that it had owned the elephant since 1992, and its presence at religious programs was a part of a religious tradition.

But the high court cited a June 2024 report about the elephant's health, diet and nutrition, social environment, hygiene and cleanliness of shelter, veterinary care and work schedule, and said they "appear to be absolutely dismal".

As per the report, the elephant suffered from "decubital ulcerated wounds" on its hip joints and a few other places on the body.