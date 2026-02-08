Elephant runs amok at Kochi temple, mahout injured

Kochi, Feb 8 (PTI) An elephant ran amok at the Tripunithura Poornathrayeesa Temple here on Sunday, injuring its mahout, police said.

According to police, the tusker Chamappuzha Unnikrishnan, which was lined up for the Athazha Seeveli ritual, turned aggressive at around 8.30 pm.

The injured mahout was immediately shifted to a hospital, police said.

After turning aggressive, the elephant moved towards the temple office and stood there.

Though devotees panicked following the incident, temple authorities brought the situation under control and safely evacuated the crowd, police said.

Later, other mahouts and temple authorities managed to restrain and lock the elephant.

The tusker had been brought to the temple as part of a festival scheduled to begin on Monday, officials added.