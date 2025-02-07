Elephant runs amok, kills mahout in Kerala''s Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) A mahout was killed, and another person sustained injuries after an elephant ran amok during a ‘nercha’ ceremony at a mosque in Koottanadu in this north Kerala district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Thursday, they added.

'Nercha' ceremony is held annually to commemorate the saints laid to rest at the Koottanadu Shuhada Makham (mosque), according to the local residents.

The elephant, named Vallamkulam Narayanan Kutty, attacked the mahout identified as Kunjumon Ibrahim, 42, a native of Kottayam.

Another person sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred during the annual 'nercha' ceremony, where several elephants from 28 teams participated in a procession.

The elephant attacked Kunjumon while he was returning from the event, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Kunnamkulam but succumbed to his injuries on the way. The elephant was eventually restrained and moved from the location, police added.