Elephant stomps to death 100-year-old priest in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A wild elephant trampled to death a priest, claimed to be aged over 100, at a temple inside the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, officials said on Monday.

Forest officials identified the deceased as Baba Suresh Das of Hazaripurwa village under the Sujauli Police Station jurisdiction.

Das had been visiting a temple near a forest guard outpost in the Katiyara beat of the tiger reserve for the past 50–60 years, they said in a statement. He would occasionally stay overnight at the temple.

On Sunday, at around 8.05 pm, a wild elephant killed him in an attack during his night stay, the release said.

An inspection revealed clear footprints and dung of wild elephants near the site.

Das's body bore deep wounds and severe injuries to the legs and other parts, officials said.

Locals said the hut-like temple where the priest stayed was popularly known as 'Katiyara Kuti'.

This is the second elephant killing in the sanctuary in about 30 hours.

On Saturday evening, a 45-year-old woman from Lakhimpur was killed, and her two sons were seriously injured, when a wild tusker attacked them on the Mihinpurwa–Lakhimpur Road.

According to locals, wild elephants frequently attack humans, damage standing crops and stray into residential areas. Despite the attacks, no preventive action has been taken, they claim.

Forest authorities have appealed to people to remain alert and said patrolling in the area has been intensified.