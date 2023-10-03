Elephant, tigress found dead in different parts of Chandrapur forest

Chandrapur, Oct 3 (PTI) Carcasses of an elephant and a tigress were found in different parts of the forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in 24 hours, a forest official said on Tuesday.

An elephant that crossed the Wainganga river and entered Chandrapur from Gadchiroli was found dead in Chitki village of Sindewahi tehsil, around 74 km away from the district headquarters, on Tuesday morning, chief conservator of forest Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar said.

The elephant was part of a herd of pachyderms that had reached Gadchiroli from Odisha a few months ago, he said.

Meanwhile, the official said the carcass of a tigress was found in compartment number 211 under the Bhadravati forest range on Monday.

The animal's teeth, claws and whiskers were intact, he said, adding that the cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report arrives. PTI COR ARU