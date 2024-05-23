Elephant tramples security guard to death

Coimbatore, May 23 (PTI) A security guard was trampled to death by an elephant that strayed into the Bharathiar University campus here on Thursday and two others were injured, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shanmugam.

The security guard and others attempted to drive the wild elephant out of the varsity campus. The jumbo suddenly turned around and attacked the security guard, killing him on the spot. Two others, including a retired professor, suffered injuries.

The incident happened near the university's environmental sciences department, police said. PTI JSP KH