Elephant tramples two to death in Odisha’s Angul

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) Two persons were trampled to death by a wild elephant at separate locations in Odisha’s Angul district, a forest official said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Guru Nayak of Saradhapur village and Ainthu Sahu of Cheliapada village in the district.

Police recovered their bodies on Thursday night, the official said.

The elephant first attacked Nayak in Saradhapur when he was out for a walk, and then attacked Sahu in Cheliapada, said Vivek Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Angul.

“We are investigating, under which circumstances, the wild tusker trampled the two persons to death. Usually, tuskers exhibit violent behaviour due to hormonal changes. We are studying the elephant’s behaviour and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Compensation will be provided to the families of both the deceased persons, as per norms, he added. PTI BBM RBT