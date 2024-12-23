Elephant tramples woman to death

Erode (Tamil Nadu) Dec 23 (PTI) A 36 year old woman was trampled to death by a single elephant moving in a forest area of this district in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Monday.

Balan aged 42, his wife Lakshmi aged 36 and a few of their relatives of Kothagiri forest area, preceded to Thengumarahada by walk in the ghat road on Sunday night.

Lakshmi walked bit slowly and hence she was following her husband more than a hundred meters behind. When she came near Kallamplayam, an elephant appeared on her way from a big bush on the road side and trampled her. On hearing her cries, Balan and others scared the elephant using a torch and elephant ran into the forest, forest officials added.

On getting information, Bhavanisagar forest personnel rushed there and took Lakshmi to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. The Bhavanisagar forest officials recorded the incident and Bhavanisagar police registered a case and are investigating. PTI CORR ADB