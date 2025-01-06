Elephant tusks worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Thane district

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) The police have seized two elephant tusks worth Rs 10 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The police intercepted a two-wheeler in Dombivili town on Sunday evening and found the riders carrying two tusks worth Rs 5 lakh each, the official said.

He said a case under the Wild Life Protection Act was registered against the duo, and a probe is underway to find out from where they had procured the tusks and to whom they had planned to sell them. PTI COR ARU