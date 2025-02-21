Elephant undergoing treatment for forehead injury dies in Kerala

Kochi: An injured wild elephant undergoing treatment at the Kodanad Elephant Rehabilitation Centre died on Friday afternoon, forest officials said.

The elephant was brought to the rehabilitation centre two days ago after being found roaming in the Athirappally forest with a serious forehead injury.

Wildlife officials had been monitoring the injured elephant for several days and had previously provided treatment in the forest.

Forest officials stated that the exact cause of the elephant's death is unknown and will be determined after the post-mortem examination.