Elephants trample elderly man to death in Andhra Pradesh

Vannam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 26 (PTI) A 74-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants here on Monday after he ventured close to them, ignoring the warnings of the forest department.

According to Parvatipuram-Manyam district forest officer (DFO) GAP Prasuna, Sivu Naidu went to pluck coconuts though forest officials warned him against it as the jumbos were found in a banana plantation.

"Naidu got close to the elephants though the Forest department had warned him against it. He was trampled to death around 3 pm today," Prasuna told PTI, adding that the jumbos were apprehensive of anybody coming near their herd which included a newly born calf.

Incidentally, the Forest Department had been warning the locals over the past three days about the presence of the herd of six elephants camping in the banana plantation.

Meanwhile, the DFO observed that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh would be extended over Naidu's death. PTI STH ROH