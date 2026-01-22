Elevated road to be built over Munak Canal at approximately Rs 5,000 crore: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday laid the foundation stone for rejuvenation of the Munak Canal and announced the construction of an elevated road over the canal which ease traffic congestion.

Addressing a gathering at Shalimar Bagh, Gupta said the canal, which has remained in a dilapidated and unhygienic condition for years, will be comprehensively cleaned, beautified and equipped with permanent Chhath ghats.

She said an elevated road will be built over the canal at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, which will connect Inderlok Metro Station with Urban Extension Road-II, providing relief from traffic congestion on internal roads and ensuring smoother movement towards Rohini and other parts of outer Delhi.

"This project is not limited to canal rejuvenation alone but is aimed at the holistic development of the entire region," the chief minister said, adding that the government is committed to completing long-pending projects and improving public infrastructure.

The work on the project is expected to be completed before the next Chhath Puja, allowing devotees to offer prayers in a safe and clean environment.

Gupta said, it will benefit lakhs of devotees, particularly from Purvanchal, and help turn the canal into a major religious and cultural hub. Once developed, the area is also expected to attract daily visitors for walks and recreational activities, she added.

The project will also benefit residents of Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Keshavpuram, Netaji Subhash Place, Punjabi Bagh and Kohat Enclave, she said.

A new road will be constructed along the canal and the Singalpur Bridge will be widened to improve connectivity and civic amenities in the area, the chief minister said.

As part of the rejuvenation plan, the canal will be cleaned by removing sludge and waste and arrangements will be made to ensure the flow of clean water. Permanent concrete steps for Chhath Puja will be constructed on both sides, along with landscaped parks, trees and green spaces, an official statement said.

According to the statement, service roads will be developed on both sides of the canal with proper paving, footpaths, solar lighting and safety features to improve mobility and security.

A new double-lane bridge near the Singalpur Bridge will also be constructed to ease traffic movement between Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh and improve access to the Outer Ring Road, it added.

Additionally, a precast RCC boundary wall with lighting, seating arrangements and greenery will be developed along the canal from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok Metro Station, the statement said.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, cabinet minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, Wazirpur MLA Poonam Bhardwaj and other senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department were present at the event, it added.