Elevator, escalator safety critical as Bengaluru metro set to expand to 175 km: Official

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) With the BMRCL operating a 96-km network across 83 stations and another 78 km of corridors under construction, the safety and reliability of elevators and escalators have become a critical concern amid the system’s rapid expansion, an official said on Thursday.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Executive Director Sumit Bhatnagar said the network is expected to expand to around 175 km with close to 127 stations within the next two years, sharply increasing vertical mobility requirements and the risks associated with equipment failures at crowded interchange stations.

"This growth will translate into a large inventory of vertical transport systems," Bhatnagar said, adding that the expanded network will require around 500 elevators and nearly 1,000 escalators, in addition to travelators at major stations.

Addressing a stakeholders’ meet at the 2nd Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026 in Bengaluru, Bhatnagar said, "The metro currently operates about 96 km with 83 stations, while nearly 78 km of additional corridors are under construction. Within the next two years, the network is expected to expand to around 175 km with close to 127 stations." With daily ridership of about one million, Bhatnagar said uninterrupted functioning of escalators has become a safety imperative, particularly at interchange stations such as Kempegowda, which handles nearly 200,000 interchanging passengers daily.

"During peak hours, commuters depend on just one or two escalators. If an escalator stops, it can lead to falls or even stampede-like situations," he warned.

He added that metro systems are now placing less emphasis on aesthetics and a greater focus on the reliability and lifecycle performance of vertical mobility equipment.

"For a mass transit system, dependable operation matters far more than how fancy the system looks," Bhatnagar said.

Highlighting policy changes, he noted that nearly 90 per cent of elevator and escalator components were imported when metro projects began. Current government norms now mandate at least 60 per cent local content, which is crucial for cost competitiveness in large-volume metro tenders.

Bhatnagar also said procurement practices have evolved to include long-term annual maintenance contracts, typically spanning five to ten years, making vendors accountable for performance well beyond installation.

Echoing these concerns, Anitha Raghunath, Co-Founder and Director of Virgo Communications and Exhibitions, the organiser of the event, said, "Metro expansion is not just about adding kilometres; it’s about ensuring safe and seamless passenger movement. The focus on elevator and escalator reliability discussed at Smart Lift & Mobility World reflects the evolving priorities of India’s urban transport ecosystem." PTI GMS SSK