New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed a gang involved in the illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens and arrested 11 people in connection with the case, an official said.

Among the 11 people, five are Bangladeshi citizens and others were found to be involved in making forged documents, the official said.

The Delhi Police is conducting a drive to identify illegal immigrants in the national capital.

More details are awaited.