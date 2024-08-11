Eleven Bangladeshis held for infiltrating into 3 Indian states

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 11 Bangladeshis while they were trying to sneak into the Indian soil during a special drive on the International Borders along West Bengal, Tripura, and Meghalaya with the neighbouring country.

Out of the 11 Bangladeshis, two each were nabbed in West Bengal and Tripura while seven others were from the Meghalaya border, the BSF said in a statement issued on Sunday.

"They are being questioned and will be handed over to the police for further legal action," it said.

In order to strengthen security at the International Borders in wake of Independence Day next week, an operational conference, chaired by ADG, BSF, Eastern Command was held at the Force's Kolkata office, the statement said.

"Detailed deliberations were held to further enhance Border control, security and management. Besides, it was decided to continue the close collaboration with counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)," it mentioned.

Similarly, close coordination with the border authorities and police, customs is being done to enhance border management was also discussed and strategy worked out.