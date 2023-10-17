Eleven candidates file nominations on Tuesday for first phase of Chhattsigarh assembly polls

Raipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Eleven candidates filed nominations on Tuesday for the first phase of the two-phased Chhattisgarh assembly elections next month, officials said.
It took the number of candidates who have filed their papers to 17.
Tuesday was the third day of filing of nominations for the first phase of polling on November 7 in 20 constituencies, spread across seven Naxal-affected districts of Bastar division and four other districts -- Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai and Kabirdham.
Eleven candidates filed 16 nomination papers (with some of them filing more than one sets) in nine assembly constituencies on Tuesday, a poll official said.
Five nomination papers were filed for Kawardha assembly constituency, three for Mohla Manpur, two for Dongargarh and one each for Khairagarh, Antagarh, Kanker, Keshkal, Jagdalpur and Kanker seats, he said.
Thus, 17 candidates have filed 23 nomination papers so far, he said.
October 20 is the last date for filing of nominations in the first phase. The last date of withdrawal is October 23.
Polling for the remaining 70 constituencies will take place on November 17.