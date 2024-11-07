Eleven get life term in 11-year-old murder case in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 7 (PTI) A court in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment for killing a 31-year-old history sheeter at Gosaninuagaon in the city about 11 years ago.

The district and sessions court judge, Rupashree Choudhury, awarded life imprisonment to the accused persons involved in the murder of Shanti Mishra of Gosaninuagaon on January 29, 2013, after recording the statements of 26 witnesses, public prosecutor Trilochan Parida said.

The motive of the murder was previous enmity, police said.

Around a dozen people had gone to Gosaninuagaon on six motorcycles and hurled bombs at Mishra, also a criminal.

His body was recovered from a nearby pond.

Mishra was involved in at least 22 cases. While at least a dozen people were directly involved in the incident, others hatched a conspiracy to finish him, police said.

At least 13 people were implicated in Mishra’s murder case.

While one of them, identified as Mouja Mishra, remained absconding, another one, identified as Ranjit Panighrahi died during the trial. PTI COR AAM SBN AAM SBN