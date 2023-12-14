Advertisment
Eleven senior IPS officials in TN shunted

NewsDrum Desk
14 Dec 2023
New Update

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday shunted eleven senior IPS officials in the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), Additional DGP (ADGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Among them, D Kalpana Nayak, ADGP crime against women and children, Chennai, has been posted as member secretary TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai, Maheshwar Dayal, ADGP, on return from study leave and on compulsory wait, has been posted as ADGP Prisons, while Amaraesh Pujari DGP prisons, has been posted as Chief Vigilance Officer, TN Newsprint and Papers Limited. PTI JSP ROH

