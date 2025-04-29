Elgar case: Navlakha seeks court nod for permanent stay in Delhi

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has sought permission from a special court to permanently stay in Delhi, stating that he was finding it "extremely difficult to sustain a stable lifestyle" in Mumbai.

The activist said that he was struggling to meet his basic necessities, such as food and house rent, in the city as he was "unemployed and financially dependent on friends and family".

Navlakha, 72, a permanent resident of Delhi, was arrested in the case in April 2020.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in May 2024. One of his bail conditions was now to leave Mumbai without the permission of the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

In the application, filed through advocate Wahab Khan recently, the accused has sought the court's permission to leave its jurisdiction and permanently reside in Delhi.

"Subsequent to his release on bail, he has been residing in Mumbai on rent along with his partner. Over time, it has become uneconomical and burdensome for him to cope with the increasing finances," the application said.

It said the accused has been struggling to meet the "basic necessities such as house rent, bread and butter, travel, etc as both of them are surviving out of their savings".

The applicant-accused and his partner have struggled to find accommodation in Mumbai for about four months due to his pending case before the court, it said.

Navlakha stated that he abided by all conditions imposed on him diligently when the court had earlier allowed him to travel to Delhi for two months.

The plea stated that prior to his arrest, Navlakha was an eminent journalist in Delhi.

"During his stay in Mumbai, the applicant-accused has been unemployed and financially dependent on friends and family to date. With time, it has become extremely difficult for him to sustain a stable lifestyle in Mumbai," the plea said.

Navlakha asserts that while in Delhi, he was able to reconnect with family and colleagues who could help him re-establish his employment.

Another reason cited by Navlakha is "long-pending trial to face, which requires finances" and it was crucial for him to be employed and financially stable.

Special judge Chakor Bhaviskar, presiding over the matter, has sought the NIA's response to Navlakha's plea.

The case pertains to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claim led to violence the following day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of Pune.

A total of sixteen activists have been arrested in connection with the case. PTI AVI NSK NP