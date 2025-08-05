Elgar Parishad case: Court junks Navlakha's plea seeking to live in Delhi

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) A special NIA court here has refused permission to activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to live in Delhi for a brief period while rebuking him for seeking the same relief repeatedly.

In the order passed on August 1, judge C S Baviskar said Navlakha, ordered to stay in Mumbai as part of his bail condition, had ingeniously found the trick to file multiple applications seeking same reliefs.

The order copy became available on Tuesday.

In November 2024, the special court for National Investigation Agency cases had granted him permission to stay in Delhi for two months.

In his latest application, Navlakha relied on this order while seeking permission to live in Delhi again for 45 days.

"It is not at all expected. I recapitulate, the thing you shall not do directly, cannot do even indirectly," the court said in the order.

While rejecting the application, it was restraining itself from imposing cost on Navlakha, it added.

The earlier permission to live in Delhi for two months did not give him the license to claim the same liberty repeatedly, the court said.

The Bombay High Court, while granting Navlakha bail, had laid down that he shall remain in Mumbai considering the seriousness of the offences in this case, the special court said.

"The applicant/accused may show total disregard towards the expectations of the High Court in its order that he should reside within the territorial jurisdiction of the Court. However, the directions of the High Court are happily binding on this Court and this Court has to follow it scrupulously," the order said.

Navlakha (72), a permanent resident of Delhi, was arrested in the case in April 2020. He was granted bail in 2024.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial near Pune. Sixteen activists were arrested in the case. PTI SP KRK