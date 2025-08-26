Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: HC grants interim bail to accused to visit his ailing father

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted an interim bail for three days to Ramesh Gaichor, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, noting that he couldn't visit his ailing father in the last five years after his arrest.
A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Rajesh Patil ordered Gaichor's release from jail for three days- September 9 to September 11- after depositing cash security of Rs 25,000.
The court noted that Gaichor has not met his 76-year-old father since his arrest in September 2020.
Gaichor moved the high court earlier this month after a special court rejected his plea seeking interim bail for two weeks to attend to his father.
The special court had noted that Gaichor senior was suffering from age-related ailments common among senior citizens.
The prosecution had claimed that Ramesh Gaichor was a member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group.
He and others were arrested after inflammatory speeches were allegedly delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the city.
Gaichor is currently lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai.