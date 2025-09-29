Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: NIA moves plea related to impounding of passports of 5 accused

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Monday moved a plea before a special court here seeking to impound for a specific period the passport of five accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
The plea, filed under section 51 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), comes almost five years after the arrest of Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha and Hany Babu.
The said provision stipulates that the passport of a person chargesheeted under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is deemed to be impounded.
The prosecution filed the plea since the period of impounding has to be decided by the court.
The court sought response of the defence and adjourned the matter to October 9.
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claim triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of Maharashtra's second largest city.
