Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: NIA opposes Teltumbde's plea to travel abroad, says he may abscond

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the plea of academician and activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to travel abroad to deliver lectures claiming there is a likelihood of him absconding and seeking asylum.
Teltumbde had last month moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to travel abroad in April and May for academic purposes.
Teltumde, who is presently out on bail, in his plea said he has been invited to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom to deliver lectures on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
The NIA, in its affidavit filed last week in HC, opposed the plea claiming Teltumbde and the other accused in the case are facing serious and heinous charges of spreading the ideology of Maoism and Naxalism.
The agency, in its affidavit, said there was no need for Teltumbde to physically travel abroad and that those lectures could be delivered online.
Teltumbde is a senior and active member of the banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) and is using his academic position to continue his nefarious activities, the NIA alleged.
There is a strong possibility that the accused may abscond if permitted to travel abroad and take shelter in those foreign countries to avoid judicial process and trial in this case, the NIA affidavit said.
"The likelihood of the accused absconding and taking asylum in a foreign country cannot be ruled out," the agency said.
The plea came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench headed by Justice A S Gadkari.
The court, however, noted that the assignment pertains to another bench of HC and directed for the petition to be placed before the appropriate bench.
Teltumbde in his plea said he was a leading authority on Dr Ambedkar, the Dalit movement, caste, public policy and democratic rights in India.
The University of Amsterdam has selected Teltumbde for a four-week programme in April to attend seminars, give lectures and to also conduct classes with Ph.D candidates and for meeting with individual scholars and faculty, the petition said.
It added that he has also been invited by Leiden University in the Netherlands to deliver a lecture on April 16.
Further, Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom has invited him as Scholar-in-Residence for the first two weeks in May.
The petition also mentioned invitations by three more universities in the UK, including the University of Oxford.
The activist in his plea has sought a direction for release of his passport so that he could complete the visa formalities.
On November 18, 2022, the Bombay High Court granted regular bail to Teltumbde. Later, on an appeal by the NIA, the Supreme Court decided not to interfere with the HC order.
The case against Teltumbde and other activists relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on the last day of 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial.
The Pune Police, which probed the case before it was transferred to the NIA, claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists. PTI SP BNM