Elgar Parishad-Moaist links case: Accused seeks action against Navi Mumbai top cop

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) An accused in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case has moved an application before a special NIA court, seeking action against the Navi Mumbai police commissioner for not producing him in court physically for hearings.
The accused, advocate Surendra Gadling, on Thursday moved a plea before special judge Chakor Bhaviskar seeking action against the Navi Mumbai police commissioner and reserve police inspector, Kalamboli headquarters, for flouting government resolution and the high court directions by not producing him for hearings.
He has also moved a plea seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against prison authorities for not providing him with a cot despite the special court's order.
Last week, Gadling and six other accused — Sagar Gorakhe, Sudhir Dhawale, Ramesh Gaichor, Hanny Babu, Rona Wilson and Mahesh Raut — lodged in Taloja Jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, went on hunger strike, claiming that the police were deliberately preventing them from being produced before the court.
The 58-year-old accused, citing his health issues like heart condition, sugar and blood pressure, among others, had sought the court's directions to the prison authorities to provide him with a cot.
The court, while passing its order, said if a cot is available in the prison cells, he may be accommodated there.
It also permitted Gadling to purchase a mattress/cotton mattress from the jail canteen at his own expense and use the same.
In another plea moved on Thursday, the accused sought the court's direction to the prison authorities to permit him to take morning and evening walks.
The matter will be heard on November 11.
Gadling and 14 other activists were booked in connection with alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.
It triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima there the next day.
As per Pune police, the conclave was backed by Maoists. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe into the case.