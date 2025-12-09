Eligible islanders in Andaman & Nicobar get benefits even without cards: Centre tells LS

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday informed Parliament that "eligible" residents of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are receiving benefits meant for "genuine islanders" even if they do not possess an Islander card.

The clarification came in response to an question asked by local MP Bishnu Pada Ray, who sought details with regard to his request for conducting a re-survey and issuance of islander cards to the left-out, genuine islanders.

"Even in the absence of islander cards, genuine residents who are eligible on the basis of the prescribed criteria and notified documents are provided benefits like sea travel (inter-island and mainland) fare concession, inter-island helicopter travel fare concession, etc.," Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He added that the Andaman and Nicobar administration has received a request from the public representative for a re-survey and issuance of islander cards to the left-out, genuine islanders, and the issue has been "dwelt on" by them.

The islander identity card serves as a key document establishing permanent residency in the archipelago and is often required for access to various administrative and travel facilities.