Elite arrogance: Sonia Gandhi's "poor lady" comment sparks controversy

New Delhi: The 2025 Budget session commenced with a notable address by President Droupadi Murmu, but it quickly became contentious due to a comment made by former Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi.
Referring to the President's speech, Sonia Gandhi said, "The President was completely exhausted by the end. Poor lady, she could barely speak." This led to widespread national outrage and firestorms.
Rashtrapati Bhavan's rebuke
The Rashtrapati Bhavan responded sharply, denouncing Sonia Gandhi's comment as disrespectful and detrimental to the prestige of the President's office. They emphasized President Murmu's dedication to representing marginalized groups and farmers, stating that such commitment could never be considered exhausting.
PM Modi's strong criticism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Sonia Gandhi's statement vehemently, calling it an affront to both the first tribal woman President and women nationwide. He accused the Congress of revealing its deep-seated disdain for tribal communities, highlighting the party's disrespect towards the President.
Congress' history of tribal disregard
Sonia Gandhi's remarks highlighted Congress' ongoing prejudice against tribal groups and those from less privileged backgrounds. The discomfort with a tribal woman as President reflects Congress' resistance to moving away from dynastic politics. The party has a record of sidelining tribal interests, neglecting tribal heroes, and opposing welfare initiatives for these communities.
Echoes of past insults
This isn't the first time Congress has insulted President Murmu. Previously, in July 2024, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demeaned her by calling her "Rashtrapatni," a remark that reduced her office to a gender stereotype, revealing the party's feudal and racist attitudes.
A mirror to Congress' elitism
The incident raises questions about whether Congress would have reacted similarly if the President had come from a more privileged background. The party's elitist and dynastic outlook seems to struggle with accepting a tribal leader as the face of India, showcasing their disconnect with the broader, diverse populace. Sonia Gandhi's words insulted not just President Murmu but also millions of Scheduled Tribe citizens who saw her presidency as a beacon of progress and representation.
Elite arrogance: Sonia Gandhi's "poor lady" comment sparks controversy
