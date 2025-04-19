Elon Musk announces visit to India after speaking to PM Modi

New Delhi: Elon Musk, world's richest person with a strong influence in the US administration, on Saturday announced visit to India later this year after having words with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day earlier.

Musk posted on X, "It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!"

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2025



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2025

Musk on Friday discussed with PM Modi the immense potential for collaboration in areas of technology and innovation.

Modi said on X after speaking to Musk, whose business empire includes Tesla and SpaceX, that they discussed various issues.

"Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation," he said.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025

Modi added, "India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains."

Musk is considered one of the most influential persons in the Donald Trump administration and is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed at cutting government expenditure and reducing federal workforce.