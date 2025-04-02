National

Elon Musk criticised for confusing Nazi Hakenkreuz with sacred Swastika

Shailesh Khanduri
New Delhi: Elon Musk's recent statement regarding a swastika drawn on a vandalized Tesla Cybertruck sparked widespread criticism from Indian social media users.

The controversy centers on the distinction between the swastika, a symbol of good fortune and well-being in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, and the Hakenkreuz (hooked cross), the Nazi symbol of hate.

After vandals defaced a Tesla in Brooklyn with a Hakenkreuz and "Nazis" graffiti, Musk referred to the symbol as a "swastika," prompting backlash.

Users corrected him, emphasizing the different meanings and historical contexts of the two symbols.

Indian netizens on X directly engaged Musk, and also the AI Grok, demanding clarity and accurate representation of the swastika symbol. Whereas, many social media users found Musk's wording inaccurate and incorrect, and sought to educate him.

BJP's Amit Malviya in a reply to Musk told him not to confuse Swastika, a sacred symbol for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains, with Nazi Hakenkreuz.

The Nazi Hakenkreuz is a hooked cross in black, Malviya explained.

Author and columnist Ratan Sharda, in his reply, schools Musk, "Not knowing is understandable, but refusing to learn is not right."

Indian social media influencers, Abhi and Niyu, reacted to Musk’s post, saying, “Call it by its name – Hakenkreuz – stop dissing an entire country – this is stupid Elon.”

Another response to Musk’s post said, “It is Hakenkreuz that Hitler used. Swastika is a Hindu Symbol used for more than 5,000 years.”

