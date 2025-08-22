Eloped couple found dead in Chandigarh hotel; police suspect suicide

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A 21-year-old man and his underage girlfriend were found dead in a hotel room in Chandigarh, days after eloping, police on Friday said.

Arshad, a factory worker, and the 17-year-old had run away from their home in Begarazpur village on August 18. They were found dead on Thursday, and suspected to have ingested poison, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said the girl's family had filed an abduction complaint against Arshad two days ago.

"The bodies were discovered in a hotel in Chandigarh, along with a suicide note. In the note, the couple stated that they were taking their own lives," the SSP said.

While they were missing, some Hindu activists also had pressured police to look for the couple.

Muzaffarnagar police were informed about the deaths by their Chandigarh counterparts on Thursday night.

Police sources said the girl had left for school on August 18 but did not return home.

The two had reportedly been in a relationship for some time.